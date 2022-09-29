1G Glass Dab Applicator Dripper – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Drippers are perfect for adding dabs onto your bowl, joint, or whatever. Drippers are airtight with Luer Lock caps so concentrates remain fresh. Crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade and ultra-hygienic. Dab application is controlled, reducing mess and waste. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.