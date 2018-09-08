Fruity Juice by Sensi Seeds is a balanced mixture of pure Afghani and Thai genetics. Created in 1995, this tropical-scented, fruit-forward mixture of landrace genetics yields an abundant harvest bursting with bright notes of citrus and spice. Fruity Juice is a beautiful, statuesque strain that grows tall plants, especially outdoors, reaching upward of 2 to 3 meters in height. The buds develop a thick coat of resin over its flowering period of 50 to 60 days, as the strain develops its signature “tropical charas” aroma.