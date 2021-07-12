About this product

Garlic Cookies aka GMO | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Indica Dominant Hybrid | GSC x Chemdawg | 1g | GMO is not a genetically modified plant in this case, but it is probably one of the most popular strains, if not the most popular Indica-dominant Hybrid right now. It’s broad lineage makes it hard hitting and extremely potent. This indica is sometimes known as Garlic Cookies, a cross of the potent Chemdawg and the popular Girl Scout Cookies strain. Looking back one generation from its parent strains, we find Durban X OG Kush and Sour Diesel x OG Kush. Spicy Durban, Double OG, and Gassy Sour D. Simply put, all of the strains that make up GMO are known to create heavily sedating effects with incomparable flavor.



Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.