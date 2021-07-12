GMO Cookies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Garlic Cookies aka GMO | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Indica Dominant Hybrid | GSC x Chemdawg | 1g | GMO is not a genetically modified plant in this case, but it is probably one of the most popular strains, if not the most popular Indica-dominant Hybrid right now. It’s broad lineage makes it hard hitting and extremely potent. This indica is sometimes known as Garlic Cookies, a cross of the potent Chemdawg and the popular Girl Scout Cookies strain. Looking back one generation from its parent strains, we find Durban X OG Kush and Sour Diesel x OG Kush. Spicy Durban, Double OG, and Gassy Sour D. Simply put, all of the strains that make up GMO are known to create heavily sedating effects with incomparable flavor.
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
487 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
