Grandpa's Breath Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Grandpa’s Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
