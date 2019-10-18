Buddies Brand
GSC Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Crumble Dabs. Glass Puck with CR Lid. Buddies crumble is made from cured material, which always provides a unique expression of nug run extracts. Textures range from whipped up badder to honeycomb crumble, making for an easy topper to your joint or bowl.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,817 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!