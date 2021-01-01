About this product

Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.