Buddies Brand
Island Sweet Skunk Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.
Island Sweet Skunk | Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod | Sativa | Sweet Pink Grapefruit x Skunk #1 | 0.5g | Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa strain that boasts a tropical fruit and skunk aroma. Bred by Spice of Life seedbank, this cultivar boosts mood, increases focus, and creates a surge of energy.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
