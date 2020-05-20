About this strain
Jelly Breath
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.
Jelly Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!