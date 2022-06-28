Buddies Brand Sativa Crumble Dab. Glass Puck with CR Lid. Buddies crumble is made from cured material, which always provides a unique expression of nug run extracts. Textures range from whipped up badder to honeycomb crumble, making for an easy topper to your joint or bowl.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.