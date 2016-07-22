Buddies Brand
Larry Bird Kush Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
Larry Bird effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
14% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!