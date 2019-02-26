Lemon Meringue Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Meringue is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies & Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie with a fat dollop of whipped cream on top. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and sativa-driven energy that encourages physical activity.
PAX Era Pods – Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies Brand™ patent-pending process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, for taste and representation true to the profile of the flower it came from. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Temperature controls down to the degree.
Lemon Meringue effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
