About this product

Lemon Meringue is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies & Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie with a fat dollop of whipped cream on top. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and sativa-driven energy that encourages physical activity.



PAX Era Pods – Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies Brand™ patent-pending process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, for taste and representation true to the profile of the flower it came from. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Temperature controls down to the degree.