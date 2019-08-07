Lemon Tree Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric.
PAX Era Pods – Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies Brand™ patent-pending process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, for taste and representation true to the profile of the flower it came from. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Temperature controls down to the degree.
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
