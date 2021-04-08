Light Saber is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starfighter with Predator Pink. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that melt away mental and physical pain by replacing it with bliss. Consumers say this strain makes them feel euphoric and relaxed. Light Saber pairs well with creative activities like doodling, writing, or listening to music. With a THC level of 20%, Light Saber is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and nausea. Light Saber features a spicy and herbal flavor profile with sweet undertones on the exhale.According to growers, Light Saber flowers in fluffy, round buds with orange hairs and white crystal trichomes. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetic. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Light Saber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.