About this product
Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.
About this strain
Magic Melon
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!