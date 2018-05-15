Buddies Brand
Obama Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Obama Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
517 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!