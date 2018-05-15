Loading…
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Obama Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Obama Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
517 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
