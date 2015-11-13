Buddies Brand
Orange Creamsicle Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
