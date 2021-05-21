Buddies Brand
Pai Gow Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Uplifted
8% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
8% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
8% of people report feeling euphoric
