Buddies Brand
Papaya Cake Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Papaya Cake | Vape Cartridge | Papaya x Wedding Cake | Indica Dominant Hybrid | 1g | Papaya Cake is a heavy indica dominany hybrid combining the sweet fruity taste of Papaya and the creamy vanilla gas of Wedding Cake. The effects are described as a light body buzz with a mellow cerebral high.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
29% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
24% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
