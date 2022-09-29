About this product
Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Live Resin Dabs, Diamonds & Sauce provides a full spectrum dabbing experience. Whole flower, fresh frozen at harvest, processed at subzero temperatures to preserve the expression of the cultivar (strain) and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. No CRC, No Additives.
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!
C11-0000919-LIC