About this strain
A cross between Plushberry and Starfighter, Predator Pink by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a tropical candy flavor. Though less common than its green counterpart, some phenotypes express themselves in pastel pink and fuchsia hues. Beginning with a lift of the spirit and buzzing cerebral energy, Predator Pink’s effects eventually make their descent into meditative relaxation.
Predator Pink effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
