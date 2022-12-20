About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
Purple Mahayana effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Helps with
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!
State License(s)
C11-0000919-LIC