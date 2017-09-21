About this product
HYBRID
About this strain
Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.
Romulan Grapefruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
22% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
