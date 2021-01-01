About this product

1G Glass Dab Applicator Dripper – Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. Drippers are perfect for adding dabs onto your bowl, joint, or whatever. Drippers are airtight with Luer Lock caps so concentrates remain fresh. Crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade and ultra-hygienic. Dab application is controlled, reducing mess and waste. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies Brand™ patent-pending process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, for taste and representation true to the profile of the flower it came from.