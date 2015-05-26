Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.

Skydog effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
55% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!