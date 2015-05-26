Buddies Brand
Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.
Skydog effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
55% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!