Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.