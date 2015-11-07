Loading…
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Snow Lotus Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.

Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
