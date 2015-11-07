Buddies Brand
Snow Lotus Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
Snow Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
