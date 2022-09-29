About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!
State License(s)
C11-0000919-LIC