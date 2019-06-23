Buddies Brand
Sour Blue Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.
Sour Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
