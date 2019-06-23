About this product

500mg All-in-One Vaporizer - Liquid Diamonds Live Resin. Our signature Buddies Brand Liquid Diamonds™ live resin inside a 500mg tank. These branded Blinc™ all-in-one vape pens are rechargeable via micro USB port, built-in at the base. Ceramic coil, stainless steel body, quartz glass chamber. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.