Sour Breath is an odiferous sativa-dominant strain from parent strains Lamb’s Bread and Sour Diesel. This strain imbues consumers with uplifting mental effects and stimulating physical effects that prompt activity. The sour, fuel-forward terpene profile of Sour Breath makes it loud out of the jar, so be prepare for a room-filling aroma. Enjoy Sour Breath throughout the day, but mind your dosage as anxiety is a possible side effect after heavy consumption, especially in unseasoned consumers.
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
18% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!