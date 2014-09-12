Sour Bubble Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea. Indoor or outdoor grows are recommended for intermediate growers, who can expect moderate grows with a flowering time between 7 and 8 weeks.
