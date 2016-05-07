Buddies Brand
Sour Dubble Distillate Dripper 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
1G Glass Dab Applicator Dripper – Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. Drippers are perfect for adding dabs onto your bowl, joint, or whatever. Drippers are airtight with Luer Lock caps so concentrates remain fresh. Crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade and ultra-hygienic. Dab application is controlled, reducing mess and waste. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies Brand™ patent-pending process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, for taste and representation true to the profile of the flower it came from.
Sour Dubb effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
