Sour Jack Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin 0.5g All-in-One Vaporizer

by Buddies Brand
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

500mg All-in-One Vaporizer - Liquid Diamonds Live Resin. Our signature Buddies Brand Liquid Diamonds™ live resin inside a 500mg tank. These branded Blinc™ all-in-one vape pens are rechargeable via micro USB port, built-in at the base. Ceramic coil, stainless steel body, quartz glass chamber. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.

About this strain

Picture of Sour Jack
Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

Sour Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
