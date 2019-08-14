Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.



Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.