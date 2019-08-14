Buddies Brand
Sour Strawberry Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Hand-selected strains, fresh frozen cannabis, enables us to lock in the raw expression of the cultivar and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Preserved and processed at sub zero allows the strain to express itself in a variety of consistencies, from terpene-rich sauce to cannabinoid-rich diamonds.
Sour Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
