Buddies Brand
Super Jack Live Resin Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.
Super Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
