Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Super Jack Live Resin Distillate Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.

Super Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!