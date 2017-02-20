Buddies Brand
THC Bomb Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod 0.5g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.
THC Bomb effects
180 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
