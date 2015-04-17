About this product
Tags: Distillate, Cartridge
About this strain
Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.
Twisted Citrus effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!