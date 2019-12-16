Vanilla Frosting Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Vanilla Frosting | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Humboldt Frost OG x Humboldt Gelato Bx3 | 1g | Vanilla Frosting was bred by Dark Heart Nursery in Northern California. This cultivar elaborates on it's gelato lineage by evolving the aroma with notes of creamy vanilla, and sweet florals. This indica leaning hybrid has an energizing cerebral effect, making the user happy and focused. This hybrid is a good example of a strain that activates the mind while leaving the body relaxed and euphoric.
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Creative
30% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
