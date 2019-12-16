About this product

Vanilla Frosting | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Humboldt Frost OG x Humboldt Gelato Bx3 | 1g | Vanilla Frosting was bred by Dark Heart Nursery in Northern California. This cultivar elaborates on it's gelato lineage by evolving the aroma with notes of creamy vanilla, and sweet florals. This indica leaning hybrid has an energizing cerebral effect, making the user happy and focused. This hybrid is a good example of a strain that activates the mind while leaving the body relaxed and euphoric.



Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.