Buddies Brand
Vanilla Frosting Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Hand-selected strains, fresh frozen cannabis, enables us to lock in the raw expression of the cultivar and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Preserved and processed at sub zero allows the strain to express itself in a variety of consistencies, from terpene-rich sauce to cannabinoid-rich diamonds.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
