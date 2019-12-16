Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Vanilla Frosting Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Hand-selected strains, fresh frozen cannabis, enables us to lock in the raw expression of the cultivar and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Preserved and processed at sub zero allows the strain to express itself in a variety of consistencies, from terpene-rich sauce to cannabinoid-rich diamonds.

Vanilla Frosting effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!