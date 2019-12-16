Loading…
Vanilla Frosting Live Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand
About this product

Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.

About this strain

Picture of Vanilla Frosting
Vanilla Frosting

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

Vanilla Frosting effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Buddies Brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!