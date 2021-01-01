Buddies Brand
Vanilla Mint Sunset Tincture 1000mg
About this product
Buddies Sunset Tincture. These 1000mg THC Sunset Tinctures are made using cannabis extract, botanically derived terpenes, all natural flavors, and coconut oil. Equipped with a measured dropper for precise dosing, making it easy to find your preferred potency. Available in signature Sunrise Tangerine flavor with limonene terpenes for an uplifting effect, and also in Sunset Vanilla Mint flavor with myrcene terpenes for a relaxing effect. Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!