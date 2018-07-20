Vortex Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Vortex | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Sativa | Space Queen x Apollo 13 | 1g | Vortex was bred by Sub Cool from Space Queen and Apollo 13. Winning best sativa at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2010, Vortex hits users with a heady psychoactive buzz that keeps them focused and energized for whatever their day brings. This sweet tasting fruity sativa is known for hitting users with a dizzying head buzz and uplifting body charge, a true sativa.
Buddies Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. 510 Vape Cartridge. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic.
Vortex effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
