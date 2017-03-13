About this strain
Walter White
Walter White by Mephisto Genetics is a hybrid cross created out of fascination. After seeing a glittering cut of The White, Mephisto Genetics set out to build something special off the brilliant trichome production of that particular plant. By breeding The White with a mysterious autoflowering sativa, Mephisto Genetic created Walter White, one of the most potent strains on their roster. The aroma and taste are citrusy and creamy on the exhale.
Walter White effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!