Buddies Brand
White Berry Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
White Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
