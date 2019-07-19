Buddies Brand
Zookies Liquid Diamonds Disposable Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Zookies | Liquid Diamonds Disposable Vape Pen | Hybrid | Animal Cookies x Gorilla Glue | 0.5g | Zookies is a hybrid strain that takes the Gorilla Glue strain and brings it into a more cookie mindstate. A combination of GG4 and Animal Cookies, this strain is described as having the aroma of floral earth, with a rich spicy cookie overtone with hints of tropical fruit. Flavor is described as sweet fruit cookies. Zookies provide big cookie flavor and a potent high, many consumers report a mind-bending potency in the cerebral effects, also reported as a relaxing euphoria.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!