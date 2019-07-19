About this product

Zookies | Liquid Diamonds Disposable Vape Pen | Hybrid | Animal Cookies x Gorilla Glue | 0.5g | Zookies is a hybrid strain that takes the Gorilla Glue strain and brings it into a more cookie mindstate. A combination of GG4 and Animal Cookies, this strain is described as having the aroma of floral earth, with a rich spicy cookie overtone with hints of tropical fruit. Flavor is described as sweet fruit cookies. Zookies provide big cookie flavor and a potent high, many consumers report a mind-bending potency in the cerebral effects, also reported as a relaxing euphoria.

