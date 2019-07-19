Buddies Brand
Zookies Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Pax Era Pods – Liquid Diamonds™ Live Resin. Liquid Diamonds™ live resin begins with fresh frozen, whole-plant inputs. Uncut live resin with no distillate or cutting agents. The same full spectrum experience of live resin dabs with the convenience of a delivery device in your pocket! We developed a proprietary Liquid Diamonds process that brings you uncut live resin, with no additives, distillate, or non-cannabis adulterants. Always fresh frozen flower, sourced from Buddies farms or partner farms. That's the Buddies Brand™ Soil to Oil ethic. PAX Era pods are leak resistant, clog-free, and have dual-wicks to adsorb every drop from both sides. Nothing wasted. Eras automatically adjust vapor delivery based on the strength of your pull. Get specific flavor profiles from your materials with temperature controls down to the degree.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!