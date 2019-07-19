Buddies Brand
Zookies Live Resin Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
