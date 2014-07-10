About this strain
3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.
If you are interested in a farm tour or just want to come and say HI! We are open for that. Please fill out fan form with your information & we’ll get right back to you! Come visit in the summer & enjoy organic fruits & veggies organically grown right here at Buddy Boy Farm. We’ll be waiting for you!
We started our Cannabis venture with a solid group of good friends & family. Steve & I had been in the organic farming business for about 40 years when the opportunity to grow this Wonder Weed finally came our way. After raising our kids here on the farm we knew most everyone for miles around. We had been friends with DJ & Laura for many years & one day they came to see if we might be interested in a business partnership. They both grew up near us & were our daughter’s good buddies all their lives. So we all just got this thing going. DJ had developed some superior phenotypes, including God’s Gift & Royal Queen, with a long time medical grow & along came friends and family with more expertise than we ever expected.
We have over 100 varieties to choose from here at the farm some indoor & some outdoor…many thrive in both! We do our very best to insure the finest quality bud available in every way. We have been growing a long time but are still learning & finding new ways to provide Your Best Buds. Please let us know what you think of our products & how we might better serve you."