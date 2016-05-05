About this strain
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
Acapulco Gold effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
If you are interested in a farm tour or just want to come and say HI! We are open for that. Please fill out fan form with your information & we’ll get right back to you! Come visit in the summer & enjoy organic fruits & veggies organically grown right here at Buddy Boy Farm. We’ll be waiting for you!
We started our Cannabis venture with a solid group of good friends & family. Steve & I had been in the organic farming business for about 40 years when the opportunity to grow this Wonder Weed finally came our way. After raising our kids here on the farm we knew most everyone for miles around. We had been friends with DJ & Laura for many years & one day they came to see if we might be interested in a business partnership. They both grew up near us & were our daughter’s good buddies all their lives. So we all just got this thing going. DJ had developed some superior phenotypes, including God’s Gift & Royal Queen, with a long time medical grow & along came friends and family with more expertise than we ever expected.
We have over 100 varieties to choose from here at the farm some indoor & some outdoor…many thrive in both! We do our very best to insure the finest quality bud available in every way. We have been growing a long time but are still learning & finding new ways to provide Your Best Buds. Please let us know what you think of our products & how we might better serve you."