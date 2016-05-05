Loading…
Acapulco Gold Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

by Buddy Boy Farms
SativaTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Acapulco Gold effects

Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Buddy Boy Farms
Buddy Boy has a habit of using the most natural & organic methods of growing our numerous strains. Our growmasters constantly work toward nourishing & creating the cleanest finest buds on the planet for YOU! 40 years of certified organic farming have taught us how to do it right. No harsh chemical herbicides pesticides or fungicides are ever used on our lovely ladies. Our Cannabis drinks only clean clear spring water (no chlorine or chemicals there either) from a natural spring right here at the farm. We use the most natural & organic soil amendments we can find giving our girls the tender loving care they need to make fine giant potent buds. Buddy Boy Farm is located in a quiet valley in Eastern Washington where the weather is sunny sometimes even when it rains!

If you are interested in a farm tour or just want to come and say HI! We are open for that. Please fill out fan form with your information & we’ll get right back to you! Come visit in the summer & enjoy organic fruits & veggies organically grown right here at Buddy Boy Farm. We’ll be waiting for you!

We started our Cannabis venture with a solid group of good friends & family. Steve & I had been in the organic farming business for about 40 years when the opportunity to grow this Wonder Weed finally came our way. After raising our kids here on the farm we knew most everyone for miles around. We had been friends with DJ & Laura for many years & one day they came to see if we might be interested in a business partnership. They both grew up near us & were our daughter’s good buddies all their lives. So we all just got this thing going. DJ had developed some superior phenotypes, including God’s Gift & Royal Queen, with a long time medical grow & along came friends and family with more expertise than we ever expected.

We have over 100 varieties to choose from here at the farm some indoor & some outdoor…many thrive in both! We do our very best to insure the finest quality bud available in every way. We have been growing a long time but are still learning & finding new ways to provide Your Best Buds. Please let us know what you think of our products & how we might better serve you."